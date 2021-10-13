SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Smithville High School is one of the Kansas City area's best football teams, but unless they can find an opponent quickly, they will have no one to play this Friday.
Smithville was scheduled to host Ruskin High School on Friday night, but the game was called off because Ruskin's players are quarantining after COVID-19 exposure.
With the news of Ruskin quarantining, Smithville Coach Jason Ambroson took to Twitter late Tuesday night in an attempt to find a new opponent for Friday night.
"Would like a home game, but really just want our kids to play!" Ambroson said.
Anyone out there looking for a football game for Friday 10/15. Smithville High School looking. Our opponent is quarantined. Please DM. Would like a home game, but really just want our kids to play!— Jason Ambroson (@CoachAmbroson) October 13, 2021
Max Preps ranks Smithville High as the fifth best high school football team in the state of Missouri. They have outscored their opponents this season by a combined tally of 282-39.
The Hickman Mills School District, the district to which Ruskin High School belongs, released the following statement:
Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans, the Ruskin High School football team will not participate in the game against Smithville High School scheduled for October 15 at 7 p.m.
