Unconscious, topless woman was actually doll, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Authorities say a shirtless man reportedly dragging a topless, unconscious woman through downtown Kansas City was actually lugging around a life-size doll.
Police said in a tweet that callers reported Tuesday that the man looked like he wanted to throw the woman over a bridge, that he had dropped her and that he appeared to be trying to dress her. One caller said he was yelling "savior" while holding the woman.
And here is today's episode of "Not What We Expected Going Into That:" pic.twitter.com/EIdr6vq0bz— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) August 20, 2019
Police said that when officers learned the woman actually was a doll that the man had found in a trash bin, he was told "not to carry it around in public anymore."
Police titled the tweet: "And here is today's episode of "Not What We Expected Going Into That."
A traffic camera captured some of the incident.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
