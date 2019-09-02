KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It is the end of the regular season for one baseball team in the metro. The Kansas City T-Bones played their last home game Monday before the playoffs start. But after an eviction notice was delivered to the team, could this be their last season?
The T-Bones owe the Unified Government more than $350, 000. The field is not owned by the team, it is owned by the city.
Monday, the stadium was less than half full. Some fans said it was a sign of the times. With ticket prices hovering around $10 for a general seat, some people thought there would be more maroon jerseys in the stadium on Monday.
Supporters of the team and franchise leaders say kicking the team out was a surprise.
“Whoever owns it now, if they can’t come to an agreement, maybe someone else will buy it like the Royals have been up for sale apparently,” Scott Craig, T-Bones fan said.
The eviction is scheduled for September 13. There will be playoff games at the stadium coming up next week.
