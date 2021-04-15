KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thursday marks 100 days since the assault on the Capitol.
New numbers show more than 400 suspects have been arrested from at least 45 states. The conspiracy group QAnon has emerged as a theme in the criminal cases tied to the assault.
That has one local university taking action through education. UMKC is now working to give students a real education in fake news.
“Be skeptical about what you read. You can literally get buried in information about conspiracy theories for days, weeks -- even months,” Dr. Beth Vonnahme told KCTV5.
Vonnahme is a Professor of Political Science and Associate Dean at UMKC. The class she’s built and that will launch in 2022 is called “Lies, Rumors, and Conspiracy Theories.”
“It’s a perfect opportunity to talk about ‘How do you resist?’ and change the flow of misinformation. There are conspiracy theories on the left and right and we will explore all of them,” she explained.
“Too bad everyone can't take this class,” KCTV5 Anchor Joe Chiodo said. “I agree, haha, I agree!” Dr. Vonnahme responded.
The dangers of such conspiracies, however, are no laughing matter.
“We saw the ramifications of this on January 6, during the assault on the Capitol,” she explained.
A new Reuters poll shows 60% of Republicans still wrongly believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Dr. Vonnahme said her class will analyze beliefs surrounding the election and what’s created a cult-like following for the group QAnon.
“It starts with the notion that there’s some sort of secret. That’s really powerful to people; we all want to be in on a secret, we all want know something that other people don’t,” she expanded.
But beyond politics, her inspiration for the class was drawn from her own frustration.
“My Facebook feed and my Twitter feed is filled with misinformation. You don’t even have to go to a computer! It's right there at all times!” she said.
A new report released this month by Advance Democracy revealed troubling news about TikTok videos continuing to promote QAnon and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Views for such video increased from 17,600 on March 5 to 1.1 million viewers on March 29.
“It's like any addiction," Vonnahme said. “Hours can be lost. People lose jobs, they lose family members... friends.”
Dr. Vonnahme said if she saves one person from losing a loved one to conspiracy then she’s done her job.
She added that she does not recommend deleting your social media. Rather, she suggested you make sure you get your news from multiple sources and make sure those sources are credible.
