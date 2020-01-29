KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UMKC has made a test-optional change to their admissions policy.
According to a UMKC online article that was posted Wednesday, the college has made it optional for applying students to submit their ACT or SAT scores to the school.
This new movement came from strong evidence of students having test anxiety when taking standardized test causing their test score to be lower. The school will now look at high school transcripts, unless students wish to submit standardized test scores.
The UMKC chancellor talked about the new movement in the article.
“We made this decision as part of our ongoing commitment to create opportunity. It is in the best interest of the people who live in our community, the workforce needs of our employers and the overall economic development of Greater Kansas City and the state of Missouri,” said C. Mauli Agrawal, chancellor of UMKC. “We are proud to be the first university in the UM System to adopt this approach, as we join a growing number of U.S. colleges and universities—more than 1,000 so far—who have established similar practices.”
