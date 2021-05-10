KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A community-based partnership in Kansas City seeks to address vaccine access and health inequities in portions of Jackson County.
The county legislature unanimously approved the “Our Health KC Eastside” project Monday morning. The nearly $5 million CARES Act funded partnership will run from June through the end of November.
Dr. Jannette Berkley-Patton, Director of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Health Equity Institute, will lead the project alongside community groups. The team will focus on significantly increasing vaccination intake and ensuring families in high-risk populations have access to prevention health services.
“There are many people who will fall through the cracks in getting vaccinated, and it’s going to take a little bit more than just opening a vaccination site to get to them,” explained Dr. Berkeley-Patton
Dr. Rex Archer, Director of Health for Kansas City’s Health Department, says the issue goes beyond vaccine hesitancy; it’s about access. While some people are on the fence, others lack internet access, transportation, or can’t make the limited clinic hours to get vaccinated.
Members of the Our Health KC Eastside (OHKCE) project have met nearly 10 times with community stakeholders in the East side. Community partnerships include businesses, churches, neighborhood associations, and youth groups. More than 120 community leaders and liaisons are collaborating in an effort to figure out why low vaccination rates persist.
