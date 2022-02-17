KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas shared an update on Facebook this evening about how their efforts to clear today's snowfall is going.
Here is what they had to say:
The snow has tapered off, and additional accumulations are not expected. High winds have left large drifts behind in many areas, but average accumulations range from 7 to 9-inches. Temperatures are expected to dip this evening and overnight, which means some areas will become snow-packed.
The Snow Crew continues their work plowing Hot and Secondary Routes. Hot Routes are major roads like State and Parallel and streets that serve police stations, fire stations, hospitals, and schools. Secondary Routes are streets that serve neighborhoods.
Due to ongoing snow this afternoon, some previously plowed areas were covered with snow again. The Snow Crew will return to plow and treat these areas, in addition to completing Hot & Secondary routes. Once traction has been restored to Hot and Secondary Routes, they will move into Neighborhood Routes.
Although no snow event is the same, as a rule of thumb, it usually takes 10 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling to plow and treat Hot and Secondary Routes. Neighborhood Routes generally take 48 hours to plow or treat, assuming no interruptions to move back to Hot or Secondary Routes.
Snow removal operations will continue overnight and tomorrow. Motorists are strongly encouraged to stay home. If you cannot stay home, keep the following in mind before going out:
- Slow down and drive with caution
- Ensure your vehicle is equipped with snow tires or tire chains
- Avoid parking on the street
- Avoid driving on hills
- Don't drive in a manner that could cause your vehicle to become stalled on the roadway
To learn more about winter weather operations, view frequently asked questions, and read Public Works’ Snow & Ice Removal policy, visit wycokck.org/Snow.
To report a service issue, dial 3-1-1 or visit mywyco.wycokck.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.