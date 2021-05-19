Uber lost and found index

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On a scale from one to 10, how forgetful are you?

Well, a little something called the Lost & Found Index reveals Kansas City, Kansas is one of the most forgetful cities in the nation.

The list was put together by Uber.

They tracked forgotten items and found KCK is the eighth most forgetful city in the country.

The item most commonly left behind: a phone. That was followed closely by cameras, wallets, and keys.

Uber also compiled a list of most unique forgotten items.

One of those was a tooth!

You'll want to see some of the others…This is the full list of the 50 most unique lost items:

  1. A tooth. It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out
  2. 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese
  3. Washing liquid
  4. A nude corset
  5. Part of an ankle monitor
  6. FBI bullet proof vest
  7. A cooler full of fish
  8. Fresh shrimp
  9. A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork
  10. A green dinosaur halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job
  11. Rabbit legs
  12. Unicorn tail and a piñata
  13. A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case
  14. Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar
  15. The fur cover for my knee scooter (cuz I broke my foot)
  16. A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it
  17. A sushi platter
  18. Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper
  19. A lil purple hair bonnet
  20. My bath set and a sack of potatoes
  21. Frozen meat, a lot of it
  22. Catheter
  23. A leopard print pink bikini
  24. Special items from Victoria’s Secret
  25. Wig brush, in the trunk
  26. A machine foot for sewing
  27. My neck brace and my diary
  28. Hospital scissors
  29. Otter plush animal
  30. My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen
  31. False eyelashes and dish soap
  32. Headband with horns and an oxygen tank
  33. Mannequin head
  34. My welding hood
  35. Black cane with a skull handle
  36. My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box
  37. A popcorn bucket from Disney World
  38. Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”
  39. A tattoo machine
  40. Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt
  41. A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead
  42. Crystal chandelier
  43. One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business
  44. One pound of smoked salmon
  45. A prosthetic leg
  46. Wine and my edibles
  47. My dog’s ashes
  48. An angel charm
  49. Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk
  50. Mosquito net

