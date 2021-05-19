FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On a scale from one to 10, how forgetful are you?
Well, a little something called the Lost & Found Index reveals Kansas City, Kansas is one of the most forgetful cities in the nation.
The list was put together by Uber.
They tracked forgotten items and found KCK is the eighth most forgetful city in the country.
The item most commonly left behind: a phone. That was followed closely by cameras, wallets, and keys.
Uber also compiled a list of most unique forgotten items.
One of those was a tooth!
You'll want to see some of the others…This is the full list of the 50 most unique lost items:
- A tooth. It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out
- 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese
- Washing liquid
- A nude corset
- Part of an ankle monitor
- FBI bullet proof vest
- A cooler full of fish
- Fresh shrimp
- A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork
- A green dinosaur halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job
- Rabbit legs
- Unicorn tail and a piñata
- A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case
- Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar
- The fur cover for my knee scooter (cuz I broke my foot)
- A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it
- A sushi platter
- Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper
- A lil purple hair bonnet
- My bath set and a sack of potatoes
- Frozen meat, a lot of it
- Catheter
- A leopard print pink bikini
- Special items from Victoria’s Secret
- Wig brush, in the trunk
- A machine foot for sewing
- My neck brace and my diary
- Hospital scissors
- Otter plush animal
- My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen
- False eyelashes and dish soap
- Headband with horns and an oxygen tank
- Mannequin head
- My welding hood
- Black cane with a skull handle
- My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box
- A popcorn bucket from Disney World
- Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”
- A tattoo machine
- Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt
- A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead
- Crystal chandelier
- One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business
- One pound of smoked salmon
- A prosthetic leg
- Wine and my edibles
- My dog’s ashes
- An angel charm
- Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk
- Mosquito net
