KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The UAW is not happy with the latest proposal from General Motors, in fact, they said no to it Tuesday.
At the Fairfax location in Kansas City, Kansas, dozens of auto workers are still blocking four entrances on Fairfax Trafficway.
According to a letter from the Terry Dittes, the Vice President and Director of the UAW, General Motors passed a comprehensive proposal across the bargaining table late Monday night. But it was rejected because the proposal did not satisfy contract demands or needs.
The UAW says General Motors came up short in many areas like health care, wages, temporary employees, skilled trades and job security. According to the Wall Street Journal, the strike is taking a toll on both sides.
Auto workers are only making $250 a week in strike pay. Analysts estimate General Motors is losing between $50 and $100 million a day. Keep in mind this is impacting more than 30 General Motors operated factories nationwide. This is the longest strike since 1970.
The union responded to General Motors’ offer with a counterproposal and they’re waiting for General Motors’ next move.
