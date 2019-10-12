(KCTV) -- The United Auto Workers International Executive Board voted Saturday morning to authorize an increase in strike pay to $275 per week for all UAW members on strike.
They will also allow members striking at GM and Aramark to take on part-time jobs without reducing their strike pay “as long as they perform their picket duty.”
The changes go into effect Sunday, Oct. 13.
“UAW members and their families are sacrificing for all of us,” said Gary Jones, President of the UAW. “We are all standing together for our future. This action reflects the UAW commitment and solidarity to all of our members and their families who are taking a courageous stand together to protect our middle-class way of life.”
The UAW posted about the changes on their Facebook page.
