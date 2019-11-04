CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) – A new release from the United Automobile Workers indicates that the union’s most recent agreement with Ford will bring a nine-figure investment to the Claycomo assembly operation.

A summary of the proposed contract summary between the union and Ford includes details on $6 billion in investments by the car maker, which is expected to result in at least 8,500 new or secured jobs.

The document shows that the Kansas City assembly plant is expected to see $400 million of that money, with the company investing in production of an all-new F-150.

Production of the Transit vehicle will continue, and production of a new electric version of that vehicle will also start up. There will also be investments in the part stamping operation at the plant.

In addition to the local investments, the summary states that employees will receive a $9,000 ratification bonus, a freeze on health insurance costs and wage increases.

The union and Ford reached an agreement Wednesday night following the UAW’s 40-day strike at General Motors plants.