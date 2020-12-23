KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- AAA expects 30 percent fewer Americans to travel for the holidays than in years past, but the country is also seeing its highest number of travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Local and national experts have said it is not safe to visit friends and family in other states this holiday season. It's not the process of traveling, though, but rather people mixing their social bubbles.
After scientists found a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, at least 40 countries have cut off travel to and from the U.K. The U.S., though, does not have restrictions on flights from Britain, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's likely the new strain of COVID-19---which may be up to 70 percent more contagious---is already on American soil.
Domestic airports are planning on seeing millions of passengers throughout the holiday season, and KCI seemed more packed on Wednesday morning than it had been at any point in the pandemic.
KCI actually had to add some flights back to the airport that they had previously discontinued because of the demand. Airport officials said it's hard to predict the demand in a pandemic.
"(Thanksgiving) is usually just an unbelievable peak day, and it wasn't this year," said Justin Meyer with the Aviation Department. "In fact, just this past Friday was the busiest day, second busiest day we've had since March. Just a random Friday in December was busier than the Sunday after Thanksgiving."
Travelers at KCI told KCTV5 News that they believe the airlines are making flying as safe as possible, and it comes down to personal responsibility.
"Obviously if you're wearing a mask and you feel safe doing it yourself, I don't see a problem with it," said Evan Schovenherr and Kathleen O'Boyle. "But if you don't feel safe, I guess don't do it."
Even though more travelers are at KCI than in recent months, the Kansas City Aviation Department said it expects to see only half the typical number of holiday travelers when compared to previous holiday seasons.
