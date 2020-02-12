KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's wife on Tuesday endorsed Republican candidate Amanda Adkins in the race for the Kansas congressional seat for the Kansas City area.
Susan Pompeo said she's known and respected Adkins for nearly two decades.
Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman, and she and Mike Pompeo together represented Kansas on the Republican National Committee when Adkins was a state GOP leader.
Adkins is seeking the right to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the 3rd Congressional District.
Adkins is facing Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir in the August GOP primary.
