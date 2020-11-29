KANSAS (KCTV) -- As you're out holiday shopping this year, you might want to take a second look at your change.
This month, the U.S. Mint rolled out its new "Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve" collector's coins, recognizing the natural beauty of Kansas' Flint Hills.
The design was printed on the back of 300 million quarters, and features a skyward view of the prairie, native Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, as well as a Regal Fritillary Butterfly.
It is the 55th installment of the U.S. Mint's "America the Beautiful Quarters Program," which began in April 2010.
Missouri was recognized with a quarter featuring the Ozark Riverways back in 2017.
The 56th and final quarter of the series is expected for circulation in February 2021, paying homage to Alabama's Tuskegee Airmen, the first black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
