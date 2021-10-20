(KCTV) -- A CDC advisory committee is kicking off two days of meetings, starting today, where they will be discussing whether to recommend Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots against COVID-19.
Also happening today, mixing and matching of boosters is expected to be approved by the FDA.
At this time, Pfizer is the only approved COVID-19 booster shot. Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System said they're hopeful more guidance is coming soon.
"One of the reasons could also be to expand for people to use, because we do know that some of the J&J recipients have been left out of some of the data and some of the recommendations regarding booster dosing," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, a KU Hospital doctor who co-hosts a regular online show updating the Kansas City metro on COVID-19 issues. "But hopefully in the next 7-10 days, we'll find out what the guidance is on getting those booster dosings."
As soon as Wednesday, mixing and matching of different booster shots could be an option for the public. Research suggests it could provide better immunity. KCTV5 will keep you updated throughout the day and week on these developments.
After these meetings, the CDC will meet again during the first week of November. That's when they will discuss vaccinating kids aged 5-11.
By the numbers
Population vaccinated:
- KC metro region - 52.87%
- Kansas counties - 59.79%
- Missouri counties - 47.72%
- United States - 65%
(Source: Mid-America Regional Council's Kansas City area COVID database)
