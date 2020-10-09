JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $9.88 million Port Infrastructure Development Grant to the Kansas City Port Authority (Port KC) for the Missouri River Terminal (MRT) project.
The grant will be used for things such as preventative flooding maintenance, environmental remediation efforts, site design, land acquisition, and limited pavement and rail access development.
“Kansas City is already a major freight hub for the central United States, and this grant will help us continue to build on critical transportation infrastructure and spur economic development in the region and across Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate the continued support and hard work of Secretary Chao and Senator Blunt to deliver critical infrastructure funding for important projects like these in our state.”
The site of a former steel mill, the MRT site will provide access to the three major modes of transportation – water, highway and rail – and increase the efficiency of moving freight through Kansas City to and from West, Gulf, and East Coast ports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.