US Air Force Thunderbirds
(US Air Force Thunderbirds)

GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time in 12 years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Kansas City Air Show this fall.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will be there too.

Another first for the show is that it'll be held at the New Century Airport.

The show goes from Sept. 5-6. You can get discounted tickets from now until March 15.

You can purchase your tickets at www.kcairshow.org/tickets/.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.