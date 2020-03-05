GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time in 12 years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Kansas City Air Show this fall.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will be there too.
Another first for the show is that it'll be held at the New Century Airport.
The show goes from Sept. 5-6. You can get discounted tickets from now until March 15.
You can purchase your tickets at www.kcairshow.org/tickets/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.