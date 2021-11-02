WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Tyrone Garner is likely to unseat David Alvey as Wyandotte County Mayor/CEO.
After the number of votes tallied reached that point, Alvey took to Zoom to speak to the public.
He said he’s interested to see what the next four years will look like and isn’t sure of why he got these results. Alvey said this was a very different election cycle, with many voters feeling angry due to the current climate.
Essentially, Alvey told Garner to face the problems in Wyandotte County head on -- because they won’t go away.
When asked what he’ll do next, Alvey said he now needs to find a job.
Garner then held his own press conference, which was short and essentially an acceptance speech.
Additionally, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter and posted the following:
"Congratulations to Tyrone Garner on his victory in the KCK/Wyandotte County Mayor/CEO election. I commend him on making history as the first Black mayor of KCK and look forward to working with him as we work to build a stronger region."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.