Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's more history for the Kansas City Chiefs' explosive offense.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to kickoff the scoring on Sunday.

Hill's touchdown was his 15th touchdown reception on the season, tying Dwayne Bowe's mark in 2010.

