KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's more history for the Kansas City Chiefs' explosive offense.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to kickoff the scoring on Sunday.
Hill's touchdown was his 15th touchdown reception on the season, tying Dwayne Bowe's mark in 2010.
