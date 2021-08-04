ST JOSEPH, MO/KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Star receiver Tyreek Hill remained out of practice Wednesday morning at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph with what's reported to be left knee tendonitis.
Hill was on the field and on the sideline in uniform, but was without pads and did not practice, according to KCTV5 reporter Neal Jones.
KCTV5 will have more on Chiefs training camp as it progresses, including our regular training camp updates.
