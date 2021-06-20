JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Tyler Palko, a former quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Sunday in Johnson County, Kansas.
According to the Johnson County Detention Bureau's Booking and Release report, 37-year-old Palko was booked into the jail at 12:15 a.m.
According to the report, he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
He posted a $1,300 cash bond and released just after 5 a.m.
No further details regarding the situation that led up to his arrest are available yet.
Palko played for the chiefs in 2010 and 2011.
