JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Tyler Palko, a former quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Sunday in Johnson County, Kansas. 

According to the Johnson County Detention Bureau's Booking and Release report, 37-year-old Palko was booked into the jail at 12:15 a.m. 

According to the report, he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). 

He posted a $1,300 cash bond and released just after 5 a.m. 

No further details regarding the situation that led up to his arrest are available yet. 

Palko played for the chiefs in 2010 and 2011

