KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two woman were hurt, one critically, following a crash at 84th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The driver who caused the wreck ran off and has not yet been found. His passenger, police say, was pregnant.
Police say a 68-year-old woman who was in the other car is in critical condition after her car flipped.
Police say a black Ford Explorer was northbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a silver Chevy Cavalier nearly head-on. The woman in the Chevy was rushed to the hospital where she had to be intubated. Police say her injuries are life-threatening. She was the sole occupant of her car.
The Explorer had two people inside. Police say the woman in the passenger seat, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. They say the driver, a man, ran off. The Explorer appeared to have come to rest perfectly parallel to the curb of the far-right southbound lane, facing southbound. Police say the Explorer spun following the collision.
A neighbor’s Ring doorbell showed several people running to the Chevy that had flipped, apparently to try to help the woman inside. It did not capture the wreck moments before or the man running off.
In an attempt to determine why the man ran, KCTV5 asked police if the Explorer was stolen. They could not say for sure but said it had not been reported stolen.
