WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) – Johnson County Prosecutor Robert W. Russell announced Wednesday charges in connection to the murder of Maliyah Lakey who was killed August 1 in Warrensburg.

25-year-old Evan R. Lanigan of Warrensburg and 27-year-old Christian J. Harrison of Warrensburg were charged in connection to the shooting.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Lanigan is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and second -degree assault. He is being held without bond.

Harrison is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

On August 1, at 12:09 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of East Grover Street to investigate a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they discovered three shooting victims, a 20-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and Lakey. Lakey was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined that Lanigan and another male were engaged in a fight in the kitchen of the home when Lanigan produced a gun and pointed it at the head of the male. Lanigan pulled the trigger but the gun did not go off.

This fight caused the people in the home to immediately run out of the home where Lanigan and Harrison began discharging firearms. Investigators believe this exchange of gunfire led to Lakey, the 20-year-old male and the 17-year-old female being shot.