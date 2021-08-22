generic_car crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Metro police are reporting two serious injuries after an early morning accident on US 71 Highway Sunday in KC.

According to the accident report, a Ford F250 and a Chevy Impala were both headed north on 71 when they collided. The Ford spun, blocking both northbound lanes. The Chevy was re-directed off the roadway to the east, coming to a rest across the entrance ramp from Bannister Road. 

The driver of the Ford was located in the middle media and was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No names have been released. 

