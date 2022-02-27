LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Two people have died in Lenexa after an overnight shooting inside a house.
According to police, they were called to the 8400 block of Laurelwood around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
At the scene, three adults were found with gunshot wounds.
One of the individuals was deceased. The other two individuals were transported to the hospital, where one of them later died.
Police have not released any other information and as of 6:30 this morning, they were still investigating at the scene.
