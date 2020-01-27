KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A brother and sister are dead Monday morning after a fire in the Northland.
Firefighters say both victims were in their 60s. Their names have not been released.
A neighbor said the female victim was on oxygen, and he heard an explosion before seeing flames across the street.
The fire broke out about 4:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Northeast Seattle Avenue near Northeast Antioch and Vivion roads. When crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully-involved.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
