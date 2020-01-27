Firefighters were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a call of a working house fire in the 6000 block of Northeast Seattle Avenue near Northeast Antioch and Vivion roads. When crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully-involved.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A brother and sister are dead Monday morning after a fire in the Northland.

Firefighters say both victims were in their 60s. Their names have not been released. 

A neighbor said the female victim was on oxygen, and he heard an explosion before seeing flames across the street.

