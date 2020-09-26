PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- Two Peculiar, Missouri police officers are expected to be OK after being shot by a suspect Saturday night.
According the Raymore Police Department, which dispatches for Peculiar police, two officers were called to the SE Outer Road near S. Hedgewood Hills Road around 8:30 p.m. and located a male subject armed with a shotgun.
During the encounter, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Both officers were struck and sustained minor injuries. The suspect was not struck.
A negotiator with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office talked with the male subject while a Kansas City police helicopter and tactical units contained and monitored the armed subject as he stood on the SE Outer Road for nearly two hours.
Around 10:30 p.m., Kansas City authorities took the subject into custody.
Both officers were treated and released from an area hospital.
The subject arrested was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. His name will not be released until formal charges are filed.
