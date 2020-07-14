OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two Overland Park police officers are being hailed heroes after saving the life of a choking toddler.
Officers Richie Vargas and Kathryn Manz recently responded to an area daycare center were the child was choking on a snack.
Both officers were able to dislodge the item from the child's throat.
The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now home doing well, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.