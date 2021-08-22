KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has life-threatening injuries and another has been critically injured after their motorcycle collided with a car Sunday morning.
According to crash reports, A Harley Davidson with two riders was traveling east on US 40 Highway when a Ford Taurus pulled out from a gas station at Brentwood and caused the motorcycle to hit the left side of the car.
This happened around 5:30 Sunday morning.
Both riders on the motorcycle were ejected. Neither were wearing a helmet.
The female passenger received life-threatening injuries. The male driver sustained critical injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
An impairment investigation is underway for the driver of the Ford.
