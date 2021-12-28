KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Outside Brookside Poultry Company on Tuesday, a sign read "carryout only." It wasn’t because of government restrictions like in March of 2020. It was because most of the waitstaff had COVID.
“It’s just another reason why I’m so over it,” said Chef and Owner Charles d’Ablaing, noting that those who were at work had all been tested.
It was a déjà vu moment. In 2020, d’Ablaing himself tested positive. He had to close for a week. Now he’s thinking, “Again?!” It’s not the first time he’s had that thought. “Again” is why he’ll be closing the popular restaurant in a month.
D’Ablaing opened his fried chicken place at a tiny storefront at 63rd and Oak Street in 2018 to lines out the door. He and his staff had a host of regulars. Drawings in crayon from their kids still clutter the wall, but the seats aren’t full like they used to be. Throughout the pandemic, he’s had to do a lot of “making do.”
“Two years of struggling and trying to make this work and that work,” he said, when asked why he was closing.
When 2020’s restrictions went into place, he did booming business with takeout at the tiny spot where he started.
But, he’d signed a lease on a space five times bigger before the pandemic began. He figured, no big deal. It’ll get better.
“We're going to make it through 2020 and then on the other side of that is going to be gold,” he said of his message to his staff.
But then came Delta, then Omicron. Seats emptied with each alarming piece of pandemic news. The space was too big to justify takeout alone. Product prices went through the roof: triple for fryer oil, double for to-go boxes.
Plowboys Barbeque also announced on Tuesday that they are closing the doors of their Overland Park location effective immediately.
“We have dealt with a pandemic that included layoffs, mask mandates, and supply chain and labor shortages, and we believe 2022 will continue to be a tough year for restaurants,” said Plowboys Founder and Chief Pitmaster Todd Johns.
“Past couple years have definitely been worse. No question,” said Bill Teel, Executive Director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.
He says his organization doesn’t track exact numbers, but he estimates 10% of metro-area restaurants have closed since 2020. That’s better than the national estimate, which he says is 17%, and he’s seeing the outlook improve. He said most of the closings were in 2020.
“A lot of restaurants are still suffering. You know, they dug pretty deep holes for themselves surviving the last two years. So, it'll be a bit of a haul out, but we're optimistic,” concluded Teel.
Some restaurants that endured the worst are now thriving. Plate, an upscale Italian restaurant just down the street from Brookside Poultry, recently announced it plans to open a second location in Leawood in January.
D’Ablaing will be closing on Jan. 29, unwilling to risk another prediction in an era of so much uncertainty.
“Who knows? 2022, we’re going to make a bunch of money. I don't know. I'm not willing to find out,” he said.
A new restaurant is already slated to move in the first quarter of next year. Brady & Fox’s, a casual, family-friendly Irish American restaurant and lounge, is set to open in the space during first quarter 2022. The restaurant will be run by Chefs Graham Ferris and Shaun Brady, who ran Brady’s before it closed last year.
D’Ablaing is friends with them and hopes they’ll find a welcome spot for all of his longtime staff.
Two other Plowboys locations in Blue Springs in Kansas City will continue to operate, as will its catering operation and its concession stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.