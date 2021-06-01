OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The Olathe Police Department says these two missing boys have been found safe.
Previous coverage is below.
The Olathe Police Department is looking for a two young boys who were last seen around noon.
According to the police, 7-year-old Sebastian Lopez and 9-year-old Tysen Thompson were last seen waking near Sheridan Street and Clairborne Road.
Looking at a map, the intersection of E. Sheridan Street and S. Clairborne Road are just down the road from Havencroft Elementary School.
Lopez is described a white male who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and red shirt, gray and red shorts, and Sketchers.
Thompson is described as a white male who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a Fortnite Logo and dark gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about where the boys may be is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
