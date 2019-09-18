LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are in custody after a manhunt near Chillicothe.
Police had people on alert Tuesday evening as they went door-to-door looking for Brandon Wood and Charles Mullenix.
This all started after multiple theft reports in the area. Police spotted their car, and tried to stop them, but the two men fled out into Livingston County. They eventually ditched their car about two miles south of where the chase started and fled into a corn field.
Chillicothe police, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol teamed up to find them.
