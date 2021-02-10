Police have shut down a highway because of a shooting investigation.

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A dispute over firewood has left two men dead. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of NW River Dr.

Police say that one of the driver were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was in critical condition and died within an hour of the shooting. Police also reported that a juvenile was in the vehicle.

“there was a young person in the car that we took in custody, a young male that we are making sure that they're safe and being interviewed" said Chief Kevin L. Chrisman, Parkville Police Department.

The suspect is in police custody after turning himself in. 9 Highway between Park University and Coffee Road is currently shutdown.

