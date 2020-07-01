KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man and a Grandview man have been charged in connection with the shootings that injured one and took the life of a 15-year-old in Raytown on Tuesday night.

18-year-old Michael F. Richardson faces unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

21-year-old Sean Hill Jr. faces unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police responded on June 30, to the 6200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported shooting and found a deceased 15-year-old victim in the parking lot.

A second person nearby was wounded by gunfire. Seven people were soon found in a nearby vacant building. Video surveillance showed that three of them had tampered with evidence at the scene prior to Raytown police arriving there.

Richardson, who was among those in the vacant building, told police detectives that he discharged a weapon.

Hill also acknowledged he had a gun and when asked about the shooting stated, "Don’t y’all shoot at ...when they shoot at y’all? Ain’t that how it’s supposed to go?"

The fatal shooting of the 15-year-old victim and the wounding of another victim Tuesday night remain under investigation.

Prosecutors requested $100,000 bonds.