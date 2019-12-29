FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some folks looking to have a nice sit-down dinner tonight had to make a change of plans after two local Houlihan’s restaurants announced today that they are closing.
Right now, the parent company that owns Houlihan’s and several other local restaurants is going through bankruptcy proceedings.
Another corporate restaurant chain, Landry’s, is buying the assets of that company named HRI Incorporated.
The Leawood-based company blames industry struggles for the bankruptcy. The Fairway and Olathe locations are two of several across the country that closed today.
The chief restructuring officer sent KCTV5 a statement that reads, in part: “There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, the last day of business for both of these locations was December 28. HRI is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies on behalf of the team members.”
KCTV5 News spoke with a lot of customers who were shocked at the abrupt closings. Several folks told us that the Fairway location is a neighborhood favorite that’s always pretty busy.
“I think people want more of that mom-and-pop type of thing that is locally owned,” said Rick Ford, who lives nearby. “I think the chain restaurants can do well if the quality of food and service is good. I think that’s why this place did so well. But, it would be nice to get an independent restauranteur in that could really bring this place back to life.”
The Houlihan’s locations in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit and Leawood will remain open, as will other the HRI-owned restaurants named J. Gilberts and Bristol Seafood.
Landry’s, the soon-to-be new owner, has more than 600 restaurants across the country including McCormick & Schmick's and Joe’s Crab Shack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.