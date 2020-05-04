KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Two Kansas City men, who are brothers, have been charged in connection with a December 2016 fatal shooting that was in a parking garage near the Plaza Library in Kansas City.
23-year-old Marquis D. Henderson and 28-year-old Travon Cross each face second degree murder.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded on December 29 to 48th and Main Street on a reported shooting. When they arrived at the location, they found the victim, 31-year-old Akheem Hobby deceased from a gunshot wound in the parking garage next to the Plaza Library.
Video surveillance showed a Toyota Camry that police determined had been rented from Enterprise by Travon Cross. After obtaining a search warrant, a gun was found in the vehicle, located at Cross’ residence.
Henderson told police he shot Hobby after they had agreed to meet for a drug deal at the parking garage.
Prosecutors filed these charges in April under seal. They were unsealed recently after the defendants were taken into custody.
Both defendants are being held on $150,000 bonds.
