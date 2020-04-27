KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Nearly every industry is feeling the effects of the coronavirus. The last thing any business owner needs is someone breaking in to steal from them while leaving behind costly damage.
The day before a man broke the front-door glass to get into the building, two men pulled up to Vision Source Eyecare off N McGee Street in Kansas City.
They quickly drove off and the very next day around 3:45 a.m., a vehicle parked just outside of that front door camera view.
Two suspects smashed their way inside. One did a knee slide trying to avoid cameras. At one point he called out to his accomplice.
“Mark. Come here,” the suspect called out.
It’s unclear if he used his real name.
The men quickly scooped up pairs of prescription glasses. They bashed and pried open an Oakley sunglasses case.
Optometrist Ryan Powell shared the surveillance in the Facebook group Stolen KC asking for anyone with information to call police.
“We’ve heard from five other optical locations that have been broken into during the last month. We also heard from of a few other businesses that have been broken into,” Optometrist at Vision Source Eyecare Ryan Powell said.
Including this south Kansas City business near west 103rd Street in Kansas City. They shared surveillance that shows the suspects appear to be wearing the same clothes as the Vision Source Eyecare suspects including a white hat and plaid jacket or shirt.
“Every small business out there is just trying to get through this,” Powell said.
Powell hopes someone will help police catch the suspects, so no other business owner is ripped off during already trying times.
“We don’t need extra obstacles in our way,” Powell said.
Anyone with information can call The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
