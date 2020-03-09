KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One 17-year-old and one 18-year-old from Kansas City have been charged in a fatal shooting from March 4, 2020.

Somoan Harter and Kyu Jackson each face second degree murder and armed criminal action charges. In addition, Harter faces tampering with physical evidence.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to reports of shots fired early on March 4, 2020, and then found the victim, Deandre C. Magice, in the street in the area of 10th and Brooklyn fatally shot.

Witnesses told police that two men with hoods up were in the area when the shots were fired. Video surveillance showed the victim turned south on Brooklyn when two individuals came out of the dark in the area of 10th and Brooklyn, running toward the victim.

After the shooting, they ran south on Brooklyn, then west on 11th Street, toward Euclid Avenue.

On March 6, 2020, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the area of 11th and Euclid and found both suspects, with others, inside. Police found hoodies matching the description of those seen worn by the suspects the morning of the homicide, a handgun and ammunition.

Harter told police that he was the person in the video, along with Jackson. Harter told police Jackson shot the victim. Jackson acknowledged to police that it was he and Harter in the photograph taken from the video, but he denied involvement in the shooting.

Tests of the three shell casings found at the scene of the homicide were fired by the weapon found at the residence on Euclid, police confirmed.

Prosecutors requested bonds of $100,000 cash on each defendant.