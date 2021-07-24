JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An early morning wreck on I-35 that shut down northbound lanes for several hours also caused two fatalities, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Around 3:30 Saturday morning, officials responded to a two vehicle accident on I-35 near the Lamar exit.
Crews were working the scene most of Saturday monring. The I-35 NB exit was closed from 635 and caused some congestion.
No other details on the incident were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.