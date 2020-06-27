KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two people died and one person is injured in a car crash early Saturday morning.
Police said that witnesses advised a blue Ford Mustang convertible was traveling west on Truman Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m.
The witnesses had been stopped at the red light, facing west on Truman Road, when an unknown four door white vehicle and the blue Ford Mustang came speeding by them.
The Mustang lost control, went off the roadway to the left and into the side of a building located at 2101 Truman Road.
The driver and rear passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
A front seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.