KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people have died in an overnight crash in Kansas City.
The incident happened on East 155th near North Madison around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
The crash report states a black Infiniti was traveling east on 155th at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt according to police, was also killed in the crash.
The names of the victims have not been released.
