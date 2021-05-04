KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If a return to normal includes barbecue, it's just come twofold.
The American Royal Association had to cancel what would have been its 41st Annual World Series of Barbecue last year due to COVID-19. Now it’s back in the swing, with the addition of a new barbecue festival aiming to get in on the hunger for family fun.
On Tuesday, Arrowhead Events announced it is partnering with Eximius Productions to bring a new barbeque festival to the parking lots at Arrowhead July 9-11, 2021.
Eximius Productions already does similar events in Saint Louis, Denver and Jacksonville. At the event in KC, they will host pit masters from three local faves -- Joe’s KC, Jones BBQ and Plowboys -- as well as four barbecue joints from Texas, Louisiana and Saint Louis.
That announcement comes just as the time-honored American Royal Association begins its year of testing barbecues’ bests.
Tuesday night, the American Royal brought in dozens of certified barbecue judges to scrutinize a slew of sauces.
“It brings together about 400 sauces from around the world to be named best sauce on the planet,” said Emily Park, manager of the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.
After the yearslong tradition got the axe last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you could call this a taste of awesome sauce.
“Everyone is so excited to bring things back,” Park echoed.
The American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the massive annual event where meats and sides come under the microscope, won’t come until September. The 500-team competition comes with a lot of cache and a corresponding public festival of its own, where proceeds go to the association’s charity for agricultural education.
Asked about the unrelated event put on by Arrowhead this summer, Park said there’s enough of an appetite for barbeque to go around.
“The American Royal has been part of the Kansas City landscape for over 120 years. We’ve been hosting our barbecue competition for 40-plus years,” Park said. “We are a competition, but we’re really happy to bring any other festivals that will bring light to barbecue in Kansas City.”
Whether it’s dipping into some sauce or just getting out to an event, she said this shows people are hungry for it.
The Arrowhead event, called KCQ, will have free admission but you’ll have to purchase food at each vendor’s pit. Or you can get a pit pass for all-you-can eat. Those tickets go on sale a week from today on Ticketmaster.
The event has been advertised as having “more than 18,000 lbs. of premium-grade meat throughout the weekend,” live music, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations, as well as games and activities for the whole family.
A lineup of who’s cooking can be found at kcbbqfest.com.
The latest on The American Royal World Series of Barbecue can be found at americanroyal.com.
