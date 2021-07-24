JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County on Saturday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a two vehicle accident on I-35 near the Lamar exit.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as Sam Wilson, 23 of Greenwood, MO., and Robert Mangelsdorf, 23 of Tonganoxie, KS.
The highway patrol crash report states that the vehicle driven by Wilson was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of I-35. The second vehicle was traveling northbound in the northbound lanes.
Crews were working the scene most of Saturday morning. The I-35 NB exit was closed from 635 and caused some congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.