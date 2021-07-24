scout I-35 wreck

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County on Saturday morning. 

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a two vehicle accident on I-35 near the Lamar exit. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as Sam Wilson, 23 of Greenwood, MO., and Robert Mangelsdorf, 23 of Tonganoxie, KS. 

The highway patrol crash report states that the vehicle driven by Wilson was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of I-35. The second vehicle was traveling northbound in the northbound lanes. 

Crews were working the scene most of Saturday morning. The I-35 NB exit was closed from 635 and caused some congestion.

