KANSAS CITY/TAMPA (KCTV) -- We've seen smack-talking mayors ahead of Super Bowl 55 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was some disses between weather specialists that lit up the Twitter stratosphere Sunday morning.
It started with a simple hometown support Tweet from National Weather Service-Tampa Bay:
We are ready at the #TampaBay office! Providing weather support to the #TampaEOC on this #GameDay! 🏆🏈 #FLwxAre you ready for this @NWSKansasCity? pic.twitter.com/jvmle6Mq3T— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 7, 2021
Fair enough. That's fine. Then National Weather Service-Burlington gave us this Tweet, which nobody asked for:
NWS Burlington wondering what it's like to have a football team. pic.twitter.com/UsIGCGnNBU— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 7, 2021
Weird flex, but O.K. We feel bad for you, Burlington. That's when things started to get a little heated.
It's okay, @NWSBurlington. @NWSTampaBay is wondering the same thing. #Burn #RunItBack https://t.co/cgJKPgQnQ8— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 7, 2021
Oh, snap! Nice burn by our weather guys and gals at the National Weather Service-Kansas City office. National Weather Service-Tampa Bay saw that Tweet and responded in kind:
@NWSKansasCity -11°F wind chill. @NWSTampaBay 70°F and sunny beaches! #WeWin #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/9JdU48DH9J— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 7, 2021
There's no doubt Chiefs Kingdom has been soaking up the rays in sunny Tampa during Super Bowl week as they prepare to celebrate the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl title. NWS-Kansas City responded with the only "The Wire" reference I've seen during Super Bowl week:
Really, @NWSTampaBay? You come back with weather? That's fine. That's fine. We'll give you that "win." Because if that's the best you got, this is going to be easy. Remember, if you come at the #Kingdom, you best not miss. #RunItBack https://t.co/Gaz5Fmuv4a— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 7, 2021
