KANSAS CITY/TAMPA (KCTV) -- We've seen smack-talking mayors ahead of Super Bowl 55 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was some disses between weather specialists that lit up the Twitter stratosphere Sunday morning.

It started with a simple hometown support Tweet from National Weather Service-Tampa Bay:

Fair enough. That's fine. Then National Weather Service-Burlington gave us this Tweet, which nobody asked for:

Weird flex, but O.K. We feel bad for you, Burlington. That's when things started to get a little heated.

Oh, snap! Nice burn by our weather guys and gals at the National Weather Service-Kansas City office. National Weather Service-Tampa Bay saw that Tweet and responded in kind:

There's no doubt Chiefs Kingdom has been soaking up the rays in sunny Tampa during Super Bowl week as they prepare to celebrate the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl title. NWS-Kansas City responded with the only "The Wire" reference I've seen during Super Bowl week:

