LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Crews responded to a plane that landed on a Lee’s Summit highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to MoDOT Kansas City, a plane landed on eastbound Interstate 470 past Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit just before 2 p.m.
🚨🚨 Breaking: A plane has landed on the highway - EB I-470 past Douglas St. @cityofLS Plz find an alternate route. @kmbc @KCTV5 @fox4kc @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/whVp6NviuQ— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 19, 2020
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the plane is a twin-engine Bonanza and one out of two of the engines failed causing the pilot, and sole occupant on the plane, to make an emergency landing.
The pilot was attempting to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when one of the engines failed.
There were no injuries in the landing and no passing cars were damaged. One of the wings did clip a highway sign, leaving minimal damage.
“It absolutely worked out. It was just short of a miracle,” a trooper with MSHP said.
