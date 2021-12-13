KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A local nonprofit is facing complaints of inappropriate conduct with local students.
Warriors 4 Wyandotte, a mentorship program that partners with local schools, has had its partnership with Turner schools suspended after allegations of inappropriate communications with students.
A statement from Turner School District did not specifically say what the inappropriate communications entailed, but that they are collecting more information and determining the next steps.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are also looking into Warriors 4 Wyandotte. They say over the weekend they were informed of a complaint on social media alleging inappropriate conversations between a worker for the organization and various students.
Both districts asked for anyone with information to reach out to their administrators or to report the information to the districts.
