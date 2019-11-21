KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Heads up if you are hosting Thanksgiving dinner.
You need to take the bird out of the freezer now.
The United States Department of Agriculture says turkeys over 20 pounds needed to start defrosting Wednesday.
Now, if your turkey is under 20 pounds you have until Friday or Saturday to get the process started.
It takes about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird to defrost.
The USDA recommends thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. This is the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature.
Once thawed, the turkey is safe for another two days.
The other two methods - cold water and microwave - must be done immediately before you start cooking the turkey, so you’ll have to wait until Thanksgiving morning.
