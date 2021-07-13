BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV)-- Today marks 70 years since the Great Flood of 1951 in Kansas City, a natural disaster that changed the landscape of the metro forever.
The Wyandotte County Historical Museum has a temporary exhibit commemorating the anniversary.
Water rose in the Kansas and Missouri rivers 10 feet above the existing levee system, shocking communities on both sides of the state line.
“They didn’t believe it would happen. They believed they could move their furniture up to the second floor and it would be okay. They didn’t expect the water to essentially cover their entire house, to wash their houses and communities away and come back to nothing. So, the 51 flood really changed Kansas City,” museum director Amy Loch said.
The museum is still collecting oral and written histories from people who remember the disaster.
“There are people who distinctly say they remember, even though they were babies in diapers, sitting on the floor and they can tell in detail how it impacted their family and changed their future,” Loch said.
There’s no shortage of stories, or black and white photos depicting submerged neighborhoods, livestock stuck on rooftops, rescues of people and animals, and of President Truman’s tour of the devastation.
Visitors to the exhibit are able to put images with the stories told by parents and grandparents, and put some things into perspective.
“We remember 1993, but that was nothing compared to 51. And that was pretty scary,” Mike Moore said.
Moore and his wife, Sue, visited the exhibit Tuesday.
“I think we need to know where we came from. And see the changes, good and bad. But yeah history is important,” Sue Moore said.
There is speculation that a flood in 1844 was worse than 1951. The 1844 flood killed about 100 Wyandott Nation natives forcibly living in the area.
“The area was just so much less populated [in 1844] and it’s hard to tell. Plus the technology was really different at the time,” Loch said.
But one thing both historic floods can teach us is the power of Mother Nature.
“The rivers cannot truly be controlled. We can do our part to prevent future floods, but it’s something we need to be concerned about,” Loch said.
The exhibit will be on display until labor day weekend. The museum is also taking written stories in person at the exhibit, or on their website, for anyone who’s family has something to add to the record.
