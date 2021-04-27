OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Six people were displaced on Tuesday after a duplex caught fire in Overland Park.
Crews with fire departments out of Overland Park and Lenexa went to the duplex in the 7800 block of Eby Lane around 5:20 p.m.
The fire crews on the scene saw fire coming from the roof and an evacuation already in progress.
Firefighters assisted with the evacuation and started searching the building to make sure everyone had gotten out safely.
Additional crews went to work attacking the fire in the attic on the northern side of the duplex. It took about 25 minutes for them to get the fire under control.
The damage from the fire was contained to the northern side of the duplex. However, the southern unit did get damage that was related to the fighting the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A family of four has been displaced due to the damage the northern unit sustained. They will be staying with friends.
Two adults from the southern unit were also displaced. they will be staying at a hotel.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
