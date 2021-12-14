KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Wednesday, with gusts up to 65 mph. They’re advising everyone to tie down outdoor ornaments and furniture, slow down with both hands on the wheel, and watch for debris coming your way.
Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe is home to about 200 inflatable holiday decorations. It’s far too many to remove them all, and every year they lose a few. They are experts at securing the puffy penguins. The critters are crammed in tight, tied to one other and attached not via stakes in the ground but by cables screwed onto wooden platforms. Owner Paul Craig described what happened two years ago when a 60-mph gust came through.
“The pallets and the platforms that all the inflatables were sitting on would jump up about three feet in the air and then they'd go back down, so they would stay in place and you could just hear ker-thunk ker-thunk, ker-thunk, ker-thunk,” described Craig.
The 35-foot-tall centerpiece known as PenguinZilla is not worth the risk of keeping out. He’ll be on vacation away from the North Pole Wednesday.
Whether your blow-ups will blast off the ground is just a tiny piece of what to prep for.
You’ll want to watch where, when and how fast you’re driving.
“If you're driving at a higher speed in a higher profile vehicle, be very aware that that wind can shift you around,” said Capt. Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department.
He suggests people also prepare for the likelihood of a power outage.
“You want to make sure your cell phone is charged. You want to make sure that you have an emergency kit so it should be stocked up with items like fresh batteries, a battery powered radio and a flashlight,” said Andrew Baker, spokesman for power company Evergy.
The National Weather Service advises that you look at where your trees are to figure out what parts of the house you should avoid and where you should park your car. Yes, limbs can be heavy and destructive to property, but Hall said the more common risk to personal safety is flying debris.
“Really the best thing you can do is stay indoors and away from glass,” he said.
As for your inflatables, they’re not life or limb but they’re not cheap either. Craig has taken needle and thread to many until they just can’t be fixed anymore. He said the seams are the biggest risk. The sheer quantity prevents him from removing all of them mid-season in anticipation of the wind. He advised, if you don’t have them bound together, they’re at risk and added that deflated decorations function as poorly tethered sails whipping in the wind, which can also cause damage.
“If you're one of those folks that have them individually packed out and you're into the ground and there's got the ties to each one, deflate those sons of guns, put a bag of sand on them and wait until the windstorm’s over,” said Craig.
Another thing to do now is make sure you’re signed up to emergency phone alerts through your local government, the local weather service branch, and/or your favorite TV station.
The TV goes out when the power goes out, and while a siren should sound for a tornado, there’s no such siren for straight line winds that can be just as damaging.
